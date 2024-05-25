PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,485 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,150,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $139.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The company has a market cap of $312.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $142.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

