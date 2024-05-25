PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $18,275,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Entegris stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

