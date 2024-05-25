Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.28

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and $2.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.00714726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00122780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00203530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00092688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,628,634 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

