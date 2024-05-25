Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $239.63 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $239.63 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000882 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001197 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

