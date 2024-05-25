BMO Capital Markets Increases Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $24.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.