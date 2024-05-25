Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $93.78 million and $4.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.00714726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00122780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00203530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00092688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

