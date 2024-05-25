Adshares Market Capitalization Tops $15.09 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $1,503.77 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000882 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,053 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

