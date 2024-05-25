Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s (PBH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
