Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s (PBH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.