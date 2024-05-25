PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masco by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.