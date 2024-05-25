PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $416.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

