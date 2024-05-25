My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0518

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $96,602.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009633 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.