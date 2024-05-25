Cardano Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion and approximately $288.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.78 or 0.05412641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00055074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,187,443 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

