Monero Price Hits $140.81 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $36.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $140.81 or 0.00203530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.00714726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00122780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00092688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,441,221 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

