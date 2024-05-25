ABCMETA (META) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $303,199.98 and $1.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,167.99 or 0.99974321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011514 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00108562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003647 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000303 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

