PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,428 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after buying an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 519,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

