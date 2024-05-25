PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $217.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.