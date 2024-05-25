PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,054 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

