PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

