PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,948 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.