KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $90,948.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,177.99 or 1.00001159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00109120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00442223 USD and is up 20.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $83,806.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

