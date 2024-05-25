Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $271.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates restated a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

