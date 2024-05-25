Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $321.60 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

