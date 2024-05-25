BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,606 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after buying an additional 166,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $97,288,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

