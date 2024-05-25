BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ameren were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

