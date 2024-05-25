BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,167 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.68 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

