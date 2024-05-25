BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $276,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Teleflex by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFX opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

