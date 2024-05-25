BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Leidos were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

