Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $168.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.