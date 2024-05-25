PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of IDEX by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $237,425,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 395,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $215.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average of $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

