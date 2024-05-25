Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $397.00 at Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $492.00 to $397.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.01 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $295.28 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

