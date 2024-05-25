PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.78 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.