BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $254,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.