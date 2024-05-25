BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $153.64 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

