Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $61,001,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 34.8% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.25.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

