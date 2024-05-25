BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,939 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,497,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

