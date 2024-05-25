BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,367 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $8,238,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $89.72 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

