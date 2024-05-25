BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $326,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

