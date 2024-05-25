MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $349.74 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.70 and a 200-day moving average of $392.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

