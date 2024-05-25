Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 345,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 859,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 220.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

