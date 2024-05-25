Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $533,000 Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TriMas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.07.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,681 shares of company stock worth $647,113 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

