Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $526,000 Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,902,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.