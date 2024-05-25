Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,180,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

