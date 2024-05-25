Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells $49,071.60 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

TWO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

