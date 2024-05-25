Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

