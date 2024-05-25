Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 141.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

EXR opened at $142.59 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

