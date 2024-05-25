Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $495,000 Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,162 shares of company stock worth $468,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday.

PRO opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

