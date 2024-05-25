Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 126.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 275.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 229,771 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.04.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

