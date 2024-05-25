Norges Bank Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,081,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.