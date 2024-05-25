Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Blue Bird Profile



Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

