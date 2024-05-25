Norges Bank Invests $98.68 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,430,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $122,597,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,709,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,708,000 after buying an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 683,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 182,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock worth $5,859,652 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

